BBQGuys 30 Inch Grand Mountain Split Oak Vented Natural Gas Log Set + H-Burner + Electronic Variable Flame Remote. CPSO-30 + WC301-6-VBN-DBL + AFVK-SP-MH/L-SPLIT. Vented Gas Fireplace Logs. Nothing creates a warm ambiance in your home quite like wood burning in the fireplace. BBQGuys combines the look of an authentic wood burning fire and the convenience of gas logs with this realistic, hand-painted log set. The multi-step process used to create these logs ensures that every fine detail is captured. This 30-inch log set features rich bark with gray accents, giving great depth to your logs and perfectly complements the bright, fresh cut look given to the underside of the wood. The pine cone decorations complete the scene and will make your guests think that these logs were just brought in from outside. The exclusive H-shaped burner features two pipes running right down the middle of the logs, allowing for maximum flames and creating depth to your fire. You will experience a deeper ember bed as flames shoot out from beneath your front log, producing more glowing embers and more fire, which will make your gas logs appear just as visually stunning as an authentic wood burning fire. This log set includes the logs, a custom grate, an H-shaped burner, sand, lava rocks, embers, a non-whistling connector kit and damper clamp. This gas log set is intended for use with natural gas only - not to be installed with propane. Included burner outputs 84,000 BTUs. This set features an electronic variable flame non-standing pilot control valve that is operated by a switch or the included remote.