Ruvati 30 inch Fireclay Reversible Farmhouse Apron-Front Kitchen Sink Single Bowl - Biscuit

The Fiamma Fireclay kitchen sink from Ruvati sets a new standard in home kitchen design. Handbuit in ITALY by skilled artisans who have mastered their craftsmanship over generations, Ruvati fireclay sinks are at the pinnacle of art and form. The raw clay used in Ruvati's fireclay sinks is a unique natural white clay found only in a few regions in the world, including Italy. The clay is fired at an temperature of 2900°F giving the solid sink exceptional strength and durability. During the process the surface of the sink fuses with the interior, giving an enamel surface that is completely resistant to chips, cracks, abrasions and scratches. These properties make Ruvati fireclay sinks a superior choice compared to alternative materials such as cast iron enamel and ceramic sinks which can easily chip or crack. Ruvati is one of the few manufacturers to source their fireclay sinks from Italy, one of the few regions in the world that produces true fireclay. Alternative ceramic sinks from competitors, sourced from other regions of the world such as Asia and Middle East, may look similar to fireclay, but are not anywhere close to the strength and durability offered by true Italian fireclay sinks. One side is a smooth flat finish and the other side has a decorative fluted design. Based on your design preference you can choose to install the sink either way. Ruvati's Fiamma fireclay sink now brings this timeless farmhouse classic to the modern American kitchen. Color: Biscuit.