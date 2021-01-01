Monogram 30 Inch 30" Built In Counter Depth Bottom Freezer Refrigerator ZIC303NPPII

30" Built-In Panel Ready Bottom Mount Refrigerator with 10.61 cu.ft. Capacity, Sabbath Mode, Convertible Lower Drawer, Ice Maker, Single or Dual Installation, HFC-Free and ADA Compliant. With independent temperature controls can be used to store fresh food, frozen foods, wine or beverages. Designed to enhance choice and customization, Statement and Minimalist Collection refrigerators do not come with handles. Handles must be chosen separately. To use an environmentally friendly refrigerant, R600A, which has a lower global warming impact than hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants previously used in household refrigerators. Includes a removable ice bin and scoop and accommodates everyday freezer items, such as pints of ice cream. Gradually brightens and dims when door or drawer is opened and closed, providing clean white illumination that's both attractive and energy-efficient. Make it easy to adjust interior lighting, temperature (Fahrenheit or Celsius), control lock and other settings for all three climate zones. Smoothly and quietly slide into a secure shut position. Allows the refrigerator to comply with Kosher practices. Provides a convenient space to chill wines or sparkling water. Can be fitted with a decorative panel that complements surrounding cabinetry. Fresh Food Capacity: 10.61. Convertible Drawer Capacity: 2.77. Freezer Drawer Capacity: 1.21. Temperature Management: Dual Evaporator. Control Type: Capacitance Touch Controls. Custom Panel Ready: Integrated Panels. Icemaker: Factory-Installed. Easily Removable Door Gaskets: Yes. Dual Compressor: Yes. Interior Lighting: LED. Temperature Management System: Dual Sealed System. Defrost Type: Adaptive. Operating Temperature Range F: Second Drawer: -6 to 55, Top Drawer: Not to exceed -6 to +6, Top Section: 34-46. Water Filtration: GE Water Filtration, Water Filter Indicator Light, XWF or XWFE. Volts/Hertz/Amps: 120v; 60Hz; 15A/20A. Claims & Certifications: UL, California Prop 65, Rohs Compliant. Overall Depth: 23 3/4. Overall Width: 29 3/4. Overall Height: 80 3/8. Net Weight: 486.00. Approximate Shipping Weight: 515.00.