GIA 30-Inch Bar Height Middle Back Metal Stool Chair with Black Vegan Leather Seat, Set of 4, Antique Red

Versatile: these stools are made of an iron alloy with a Antique Red finish. They are elegant enough to be used in garage, restaurant, brew pub, kitchen, bar, and game room. Easy to store: these stools are lightweight and stackable when you remove the middle back, making them easy to move in and out of storage. The stools can be stacked on top of each other to increase space savings. COMFORT: The design of the middle back will be more comfortable and fit your back better than the lowback. High strength: with a weight capacity of 300+ pounds, These stools can support the heaviest of loads. Made from a high-strength iron alloy, These stools are lightweight but extremely durable. Cross braces under each Seat adds stability to the stool. Structural ribs pressed within the legs increases their Torsional rigidity. Dimensions: each stool is 30" Tall, with a 12" X 12" Seat, and a 17" X 17" Base area for the legs.