Viking 30 Inch 7 30" Built In Counter Depth Column Refrigerator VRI7300WRSB

30" Built-In Refrigerator Column with 16.4 Cu. Ft. Capacity, Internal Water Dispenser, BlueZone™ Fresh Preservation Technology, Led Lighting, Spillproof Plus™ Shelves, and ENERGY STAR® Certified: Slate Blue, Right Hinge. A unique patented air cleaning technology that strips microbes, ethylene gas, hydrocarbons, and odors from the air. The patented BlueZone bulb will last about 12 months which is about 8,000 hours of use and an indicator light will appear when it is time to replace. It has three-dimensional adjustability for a perfect fit in integrated installations, and the hinge damper allows for smoothness when opening and closing the door. With an intuitive user interface. Ensures all items are in clear view with bright, energy-efficient, ramp-on theater LED lighting from top and sidewalls. Offers a dedicated area for produce/meats. Spillproof Plus™ Shelves with Nano technology create an invisible barrier to contain spills. Quickly chills food and saves energy. One of the quietest, most technologically advanced compressors available with electronic controls. Compressor is now located on the bottom allowing for full integration of the product. Dispenses filtered water with a single touch. Sabbath Mode. Energy Star Qualified. Total Capacity: 16.4 Cu. Ft. BlueZone™ Fresh Preservation Technology: Yes. Refrigerator Controls: Capacitive Touch Controls. Interior Lighting: LED. Number of Crisper Drawers: 3. Spillproof Plus™ Shelves: Yes. Spillproof Shelves with Nano Technology: 3. Number of Door Bins: 3. Shelf Material: 3/8" Tempered Glass. Seamless Shelves: Yes. Compressor Location: Bottom. Water Dispenser: Internal. Inlet Water Requirements: 1/4" copper tubing inlet waterline; minimum 20 psi; maximum 120 psi. RWFDISP: Replacement Water Filter. RBZB7VT: BlueZone Replacement Bulb. CKVBI: Multi-Unit Refrigeration Connector Kit. PHK528SS: Professional Stainless Steel Handle (1 piece / 28"). MHK633SS: Virtuoso Stainless Steel Handle (1 piece / 33"). MHK633BG: Virtuoso Black Glass Handle (1 piece / 33"). Voltage: 115 V. Amps: 15 A. Connection: 3-wire cord with a grounded 3-prong plug attached to the product. Maximum Amp Usage: 9.9 amps. Overall Width: 30". Overall Depth from rear to front edge kickplate: 22 1/16". Overall Depth from rear to front of door panel: 24 3/4". Overall Depth from rear to front of handle endcap: 27 11/16". Overall Height: 83 15/16" min. to 84 3/4" max. Cutout Width: 30". Cutout Height: 84" min. to 85 3/16" max. Cutout Depth: 25" min. Approximate Shipping Weight: 499 lbs. 2-Year Full: Covers complete unit. 6-Year Full: Sealed refrigeration system. 90-Day Full: Cosmetic parts such as glass, painted items, and decorative items. 12-Year Limited: Sealed refrigeration system.