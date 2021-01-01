MMI Door 30 in. x 84 in. Smooth Carrara Right-Hand Solid Core Primed Molded Composite Single Prehung Interior Door

MMI Door Interior Doors are an intricate part of home design. Our Solid Core Molded Doors reduce noise transmission by 50%, when compared to hollow core doors, standing up to the dents and dings of daily life and muting the chaos of sound. Door slab size is 30 in. x 84 in. Unit dimension is 31.5 in. x 85.75 in. The suggested rough opening is 32 in. x 86.25 in. This unit comes with a 4-9/16 in. wide primed jamb.