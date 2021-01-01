MMI Door 30 in. x 84 in. Smooth Carrara Primed Molded MDF Sliding Barn Door with Black Hardware Kit

Combining both style and practicality, our barn door kits are a fresh and unique take on the traditional and timeless look of our interior molded doors. The Finished opening width is suggested to be 4 in. smaller than the door width provided. This allows 2 in. door overlap per side. The suggested Finished Opening Height can vary depending on thickness of existing trim and can not exceed 82-1/4 in., please see the Installation Instructions provided under Info and Guides for guidance. Our single barn door unit comes with 78-3/4 in. Track, 78-1/4 in. mounting board and Door Slab. Assembly Required and handle sets not included. Color: Primed.