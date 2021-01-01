Belldinni 30 in. x 80 in. Viola 2H Shambor Finished with Aluminum Strips Solid Core Composite Interior Door Slab No Bore

Viola 2H Shambor is a flat door coated with a Shambor Evo Pro finish, which is peculiar for its wooden texture and vertical grain direction. The universal beauty of the Shambor finish has gained popularity in the recent years. It can be merged with more vibrant accent colors and is flexible enough to be used on its own creating chic and elegant interiors. In combination with the strong and durable construction of the Viola 2H door, it has become the choice of many contractors and home owners. The door consists of a 2 in. wide solid pine frame and an eco-friendly solid core material with a density of 12.5 lbs./ft. This is a wood fiber mixed in with polyurethane resin and wax to secure a high level of sound and thermal insulation.