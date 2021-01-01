JELD-WEN 30 in. x 80 in. Rockport Vanilla Painted Right-Hand Smooth Molded Composite MDF Single Prehung Interior Door, White

With all the classic charm of a bygone era, the 5-Panel Molded Interior door from JELD-WEN is truly one of a kind. Its smooth surface and modified cove and bead sticking profile add traditional warmth to any room. We understand your time is valuable and we want to make the process of updating your home as easy as possible. Our factory-finish doors have a beautiful smooth finish that you cannot achieve by painting your doors with a brush. One way JELD-WEN supports sustainable construction is by using recycled materials in the production of our Molded Interior doors. In fact, these molded door skins are made using 80% recycled content. Color: Vanilla.