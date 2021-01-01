From builders choice
Builders Choice 30 in. x 80 in. Right-Handed Full Lite Clear Glass Solid Core White Primed Wood Single Prehung Interior Door
Open up your home with these clear glass interior doors from Builders Choice. Featuring a large glass panel, these doors can help keep your home bathed in warm, natural light. The doors are pre-hung on a primed jamb, making them easy to install and finish in the paint color of your choice. Regular maintenance will help improve the durability and longevity of these beautifully crafted doors.