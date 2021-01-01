From builders choice

Builders Choice 30 in. x 80 in. Right-Handed Full Lite Clear Glass Solid Core White Primed Wood Single Prehung Interior Door

$487.65
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

Open up your home with these clear glass interior doors from Builders Choice. Featuring a large glass panel, these doors can help keep your home bathed in warm, natural light. The doors are pre-hung on a primed jamb, making them easy to install and finish in the paint color of your choice. Regular maintenance will help improve the durability and longevity of these beautifully crafted doors.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com