MMI Door 30 in. x 80 in. Prairie Internal Muntins Right-Hand Inswing Full Lite Clear Painted Steel Prehung Front Door, Naval

MMI Door Majestic Steel Front Door unit comes with our MSystem 2-warranty on both the Door Component and the Base Prehung System, as well as a 10-year warranty on the Glass Lite. All of our Majestic Steel doors are galvanized to resist rust and corrosion, are comprised of 24-Gauge, high quality steel with 22-Gauge steel stiles and rails for additional strength and security and come with a one-piece, high density polystyrene core delivering excellent insulation allowing it to meet or exceed current energy code standards. Door size is 30 in. x 80 in. Unit dimension is 31.5 in. x 81.75 in. The suggested rough opening is 32 in. x 82.25 in. This unit comes with a 4-9/16 in. wide primed FrameSaver frame. Color: Naval.