Belldinni 30 in. x 80 in. Mia 202 Wenge Finished Solid Core Wood 1-Lite Frosted Glass Interior Door Slab No Bore

Mia 202 Wenge is a glazed door coated with a wenge veneer finish. The full-height pane of white frosted glass will let in the natural light with no invasion of privacy. With the addition of this type of door, you can increase the potential value of your home. The gradients and exclusive shapes of Wenge move softly and harmonically on the surface. Gracefully glowing lines appear and disappear in a soft movement. The black pore bestows a velvety depth and appears mysteriously luxurious. The door slab consists of a 5-1/2 in. wide solid pine frame and a 1/4 in. thick frosted glass. The frame is coated with natural wood veneer. The full-height glass is tempered so in case of damage it shatters into small, smooth surfaced pellets, excluding the possibility of injury. The best industry adhesives are used to assemble the parts of the door. The assembled slab is kept under pressure until it gains the necessary stiffness and solidity of the construction. The door is coated with Wenge veneer finish. Veneer is obtained either by peeling the trunk of a tree or by slicing large rectangular blocks of wood.