JELD-WEN 30 in. x 80 in. Birkdale White Paint Smooth Hollow Core Molded Composite Interior Door Slab
JELD-WEN Molded Composite interior doors with smooth surfaces offer a modern, crisp look. The beauty of a molded door lies in the ability to make it your own and personalize your living space. You can easily transform any room in your house simply by changing the door - maximizing value and creativity. Our doors are constructed with strong, eco-friendly wood fibers to ease our environmental impact. Color: White.