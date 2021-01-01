MMI Door 30 in. x 80 in. Aveline Left-Hand Inswing 3-Lite Frosted Glass Painted Steel Prehung Front Door on 4-9/16 in. Frame, Green Apple

MMI Door Majestic Steel Front Door unit comes with a 10 year Warranty on the door component, a Limited Lifetime Warranty on the prehung MSystem, a 10 year glass lite warranty and a 10 year warranty on the painted finish of the pre-hung door component. All of our Majestic Steel doors are galvanized to resist rust and corrosion, are comprised of 24-Gauge, high quality steel with 22-Gauge steel stiles and rails for additional strength and security and come with a one-piece, high density polystyrene core delivering excellent insulation allowing it to meet or exceed current energy code standards. Common door size is 30 in. x 80 in. Unit dimension is 31.5 in. x 81.75 in. The suggested rough opening is 32 in. x 82.25 in. This unit comes with a 4-9/16 in. wide primed FrameSaver frame. Color: Green Apple.