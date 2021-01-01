Stile Doors 30 in. x 80 in. 7-Lite Satin Etch Primed Right-Handed Solid Core MDF Single Prehung Interior Door, Primed White

Our Stile Door Collection features architecturally-correct panel door styles from 1, 2, 3, 5 and 7 Panel or Glass configurations. Each door is built with genuine stile and rail construction. Stile Doors are European-inspired with a design so minimalistic they integrate in any setting; yet they are so striking they stand apart from the crowd. The clean lines of these unique doors help to make a statement that is both contemporary and timeless. The MDF panel door provides privacy and reduces sound transmission through your home. Color: Primed White.