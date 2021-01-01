Stile Doors 30 in. x 80 in. 5-Lite Wood Satin Glass Primed Right-Handed Solid Core MDF Single Prehung Interior Door

Stile Doors are European-inspired with a design so minimalistic they integrate in any setting; yet they are so striking they stand apart from the crowd. The clean lines of these unique doors help to make a statement that is both contemporary and timeless. The 5 Lite Satin Etch door is built with solid core construction which provides privacy and reduces sound transmission through your home. Door comes as a pre-hung on primed jamb, ready to prepare for your opening and can be easily painted with minimal preparation time.