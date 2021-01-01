Trademark Fine Art 30 in. x 41 in. "World Map Rock" by Michael Tompsett Printed Canvas Wall Art, Multi

Art and design were always Michael's favorite subjects at school. He was fortunate to land a job as a graphic designer at one of London's most prestigious publishing companies. After 12 years Michael Tompsett made the decision to pursue a full-time career creating his own work. The freedom and time to be able to focus solely on his own projects has been a wonderful experience. Although Michael likes to experiment with different styles and subjects, hi main focus is on map art. He enjoys looking for unique and interesting ways to depict something which is very familiar. Maps are visual representations of the world we live in, a world which is incredibly diverse. Apart from maps, Tompsett creates urban landmark and cityscape designs. Color: Multi.