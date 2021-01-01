Empire Art Direct 30 in. x 20 in. Contempo Rectangle Brushed Silver Stainless Steel Framed Wall Mirror

This inspiring 20 in. x 30 in. rectangular wall mirror is incredible for adding utility and function to wall space without compromising on minimalistic beauty. With a brushed silver stainless-steel frame, this piece embodies the ultimate in quality and modern presentation. This mirror uses silver glass. All that is needed to hang this mirror are EZ anchors that can be purchased at Home Depot. 4 strong pre-installed D-Rings are attached to the back of the product for quick and easy installation either vertically or horizontally.