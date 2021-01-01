TIRAMISUBEST 30 in. W x 25 in. H Outdoor Steel Rectangular Liquid Propane Black Fire Pit Table with Lava Rocks and Protective Cover

This 30 in. Liquid Propane Fire Pit has an classic style that will fit any outdoor patio. This attractive and durable patio heater brings outdoor living to an all new level. Too chilly to go out on your patio tonight. No problem. It's as simple as pushing a button on this tower of comfort and in minutes it transforms your patio, deck or pool area into a comfortable, warm, summer-like area that can be used any time of the year. It's multi-functional and fashion. Moveover, 1 x brown 30 in. gas fire pit table. 1 x stainless steel burner, 1 x pulse ignitor,1 x AAA battery,1 x 4.2 lbs. of lava rocks and 1 x protective cover is included. Color: Black.