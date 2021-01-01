Fine Art Deco 30 in. Spring Dreams, Bronze, Gold and Copper, Polyurethane Hand Painted Ceiling Medallion.

Fully hand painted decorative ceiling medallion by a professional artist, finished in metallic colors to match most of your home accessories and accent products. This medallion can be used for chandeliers, light fixtures and ceiling fans; the hand painted antique metallic finish will perfectly match any of these decorative items. This ceiling medallion is made out of polyurethane, which is a very versatile product that last forever, the painting comes in a low luster finish sheen, similar to any satin finish in regular paints.