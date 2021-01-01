Cresswell 30 in. Metallic Brass and Multi-Color Terrazzo Faux Wood Hourglass Table Lamp and LED Bulb

This contemporary table lamp begins with a subtle hourglass shape and striking brass accents. The top is faux blonde wood for natural appeal, while the bottom is crafted from multi-colored terrazzo. This variety of textures captures the eye and easily becomes the focal point of any interior space. An off-white linen shade completes the look while diffusing the light for an ambient glimmer. To ensure your enjoyment, this product comes with a 1-year limited warranty against defects in materials and workmanship.