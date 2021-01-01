Hardwired: connect to your electrical box directly for a much cleaner look rather than plugging into an outlet; you can also connect it to your light switch, and turn on both your bathroom lights and the LED mirror lights with a simple flick of a switch. Waterproofed: protected with IP44 waterproofing. Your mirror will be safe from steam, water, and other liquids because the electronic components are waterproofed; great lighting even in the wettest of conditions. High-quality materials: made from glass, durable high quality aluminum, copper free materials, and silver backed; less corrosive than mirrors with copper and will last longer. LED lasts up to 10, 000 hours. Dreamwerks 30-in Lighted LED Black Aluminum Round Bathroom Mirror | LCAN023