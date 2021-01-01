From kingston brass
Kingston Brass 30-in H Brushed Nickel Iron Freestanding Console Sink Base | WLVSP4922B8
The Kingston Commercial collection brings forth bold design and smooth lines, enhancing your contemporarily styled home. A simple minimalist support for your console vanity sink tops, this sink base comes in a multitude of finishes that will bring out the shine in your bathroom. Additionally, the included glass shelf adds functionality and aesthetic appeal. These console vanity bases will stylishly and effortlessly become a part of your home, completing your bathroom ensemble. Kingston Brass 30-in H Brushed Nickel Iron Freestanding Console Sink Base | WLVSP4922B8