Nothing about your personal style is standard. So why should your appliances be? Created for those who want to reflect their true style in every room of their home, Café ©s distinct by design. Choose between two bold collections. The Customizable Professional Collection boasts a distinct line of hardware options, and the Modern Glass Collection features a seamless, contemporary design. Backed by showstopping features, every Café ¡ppliance gives you the form and the function you've been craving. Cafe 30-in Gas Range Handle and Knob Kit (Brushed Copper) | CXFCGHKPMCU