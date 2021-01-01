The 30-in 380-CFM ducted wall mounted range hood with the USA and Canada certified is a perfect combination of style and practicality. The ultra-quiet dual motors do an incredible job at quickly remove smoke and other cooking odors from the air. Come with a gently rounded corners design, creates a focal point with a distinctive modern look. Removable, reusable, dishwasher-safe stainless-steel filter for easy cleaning and maintenance. Two bright LEDs shine light on your stove top for better cooking visibility. During the past years, Empava range hoods have been a very popular choice for kitchen upgrades and new builds. Empava 30-in Ducted Stainless Steel Wall-Mounted Range Hood | EMPV-30RH03