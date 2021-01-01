From national tree company
National Tree Company 30 in. Decorative Collection White Pine Candle Holder Centerpiece with Battery Operated Warm White and Red LED Lights, Green
Advertisement
This White Pine Candle Holder Centerpiece is part of the Decorative Collection line of holiday decorating ideas. This table piece is trimmed with branch sprigs, red berries and pine cones. It is pre-strung with 45 battery-operated warm white and red LED lights that are energy-efficient and long lasting. 6 hours ON/18 hours OFF timed operation. Dress up your dinner table with this attractive decoration or display on any tabletop to add holiday cheer. Holder fits three 2 in. pillar candles. Color: Green.