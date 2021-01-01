From bellaterra home
Bellaterra Home 30-in Dark Espresso Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with White Ceramic Top in Black | 500410-ES-WH-30
Advertisement
A lovely deep black ash tree finish vanity will accent any bathroom. This transitional vanity will stand out in any bathroom. This striking design features 2 soft close drawers, nickel drawer handles, and white ceramic sink. Constructed with solid wood, and multi-layer of protective coat will ensure durability and ensure waterproof wood finish to withstand the humidity in the bathroom. Vanity dimensions: 29.5 W x18 D x32 H, pre-drilled with 3 holes, faucet and mirror not included, slight assembly required. Bellaterra Home 30-in Dark Espresso Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with White Ceramic Top in Black | 500410-ES-WH-30