This beautiful wall mounted range hood will create splendor in your kitchen. Constructed of premium 430 stainless steel and clear tempered glass. Contemporary design and seamless welding. Complete with easy removable aluminum mesh filters that remove smoke and grease from your cooking area and are dishwasher safe. Powerful suction with 520 CFM air flow rate is perfect for household use and an ideal balance between power, energy efficiency and noise control. This model also comes with 2 bright soft white LED energy saver lights, low noise level operation, touch sensor control panel with 3-level fan speed, time display and delay timer shut off. This range hood comes with all the parts you need for easy installation. Adjustable chimney can fit 7.5 to 8.5 Ft. ceiling. This unit is convertible, can be vented out of your dwelling or recirculating (ductless) with charcoal filters (sold separately, part # WRHF004S2). Winflo 30-in Convertible Stainless Steel Wall-Mounted Range Hood | LRW01B30