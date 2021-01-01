Empava 30 In. 500 CFM Ducted Under Cabinet Range Hood with Push Button Controls-Sealed Aluminum Motor – 3 Speeds Fans Mechanical Switch – Baffle Filters-LED Lights in Stainless Steel, 30 Inch

[CERTIFIED & WARRANTY] With ETL Certified and 3 Years US Based Manufacture Warranty, Triples the Usual Industry Warranty for an Exceptional Quality Range Hood. Compatible to Install Above Any Empava 24"/30" Cooktop and Gas Range. [SPECIFICATIONS] Range Hood Dimensions: 30 In. W X 22 In. D X 6 In. H. With US Standard 120v Power Cord, 15 Amps Breaker Required. Including A Top Cover and 3 Adapters (6" Top Round Adapter, A 3-1/4" X 10" Top Rectangular Adapter and A 3-1/4" X 10" Rear Rectangular Adapter for Different Duct Size), Not Including the Duct. [PREMIUM QUALITY] Featuring 500 CFM Airflow, Push Button Controls with Mechanical Switch, 3-Speed Fan and 2x 120W Full Sealed Aluminum Motor. The 30" Ducted Range Hood Will Quickly Ventilate Your Kitchen and Keep the Noise Level Below 65 Db, Brings A Good Cooking Experience. [MODERN DESIGN] Constructed with 18-Gauge Stainless Steel for Exceptional Resistance to Corrosion and Rust. Handcrafted Brushed Satin Finish to Prevent Dents and Scratches for Long Lasting Use in Your Busy Kitchen. [EASY to OPERATE] The Ergonomic Control Knobs Are Designed for Simplicity and Ease. The Generous 30" Width Will Get Caught All the Smoke and Food Particles in the Hood Before They Drift to Your Kitchen. [EASY to CLEAN and INSTALLATION] The Stainless-Steel Materials Permanent Reusable Baffle Filter Can Be Cleaned in the Dishwasher for Hassle-Free, Effortless Cleaning and Maintenance to Enhance the Premium Look. Can Be Installed in the Way of Under-Cabinet and Wall-Mounted, According to Your Specified Need in Kitchen. [SAFE & FRIENDLY] The Energy-Efficient, 2x 1.0-Watt GU10 LEDs That Mounted Directly Below the Range Hood Are Long-Lasting and Provide High Lumen Lighting for Better Visibility at Night.