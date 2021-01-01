Downdraft ventilation integrates the ventilation system into the cooking surface so that a separate hood is not needed - smoke and odors can be removed and taken outside or filtered and recirculated inside. 10-in Even-Heat™ Ultra element with simmer setting provides more versatility for high and low temperature cooking techniques. 6-in Even-Heat™ element with melt setting combines the benefits of Even-Heat™ Technology with a dedicated setting that reaches the low temperatures needed to melt chocolate or butter without scorching. 300 CFM exhaust rating handles the venting requirements of high temperature cooking techniques like pan searing and stir-frying. 3-speed fan control can be precisely matched to cooking needs, effectively removing steam, grease, and odors from the air. CookShield finish for glass surface protects the cooktop surface from scratches, helping keep it looking pristine even with frequent use. 10-in/6-in Ultra Power™ double-ring round element - two element sizes in one provide the ability to use it for large stock pots or six-inch saut pans and handle tasks ranging from rapid boiling and searing to wok cooking. Convertible to duct-free ventilation - allows a downdraft cooktop to be placed nearly anywhere in the kitchen using a duct-free conversion kit (not included - part number- JDA7000WX). 6-in round element can reach a power output of up to 1200 watts to handle your daily cooking needs. KitchenAid 30-in 4 Elements Smooth Surface (Radiant) Black Electric Cooktop with Downdraft Exhaust | KCED600GBL