From whirlpool
Whirlpool 30-in 4 Burners 5-cu ft Self-Cleaning Freestanding Gas Range (Stainless Steel) | WFG515S0JS
Advertisement
This Whirlpool® counter depth gas range with a SpeedHeat™\"urner allows you to sear and boil quickly. Plus, get even baking with a temperature sensor, and prevent cooked food from getting cold with the Keep Warm setting. Closed door broiling helps keep the kitchen comfortable. Cleanup is easier with a self cleaning oven and dishwasher-safe cast-iron grates. Whirlpool 30-in 4 Burners 5-cu ft Self-Cleaning Freestanding Gas Range (Stainless Steel) | WFG515S0JS