Nearly Natural 30 in. Orange Harvest and Peony Artificial Wreath

Who says flowers are only for warmer times. This Harvest and Peony artificial wreath is feminine yet rustic. Inspired by nature, hydrangeas in bloom bring texture and color in any space. Crafted from high-quality materials, you will find attention to detail throughout. With a diameter of 30 in., house in any space that needs a festive touch. Hang in a bare wall or door. Artificial wreaths are manufactured using synthetic materials, such as polyester material or plastic and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance. This item will need to be re-shaped when removed from the secure box to allow it to reach its fullest size. Your wreath will look beautiful for years to come; simply wipe clean with a soft dry cloth when needed.