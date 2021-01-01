From first american brands

30 Foot Floor Cord Cover Cable Protector CC49M Protect Cords and Prevent Trip HazardsGrey

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Floor Cable Protectors, made from a flexible pvc, supplied coiled - uncoils to lay flat. (No need to add to boiling water to uncoil). Cable Covers allow you to address a common cause of trips, tugs and falls, popular in; gyms, offices, factories etc. Light Duty Floor Cord Protector can protect up to 2x 0.31' diameter cables All cable protectors have a ribbed non-slip base & pre-split rear for ease of use Light Duty Floor Cable Cover Dimensions: 30' (L) x 2.37' (W) x 0.5' (H) Inner Channel = 0.63' (W) x 0.31' (H)

