30 65 TV Cover Outdoor Weatherproof Television Protector Flat Screen TV Cover with Remote Storage Pocket fits for LED LCD Plasma TVs and Most.

Complete Protection - fully covers all sides of the TV, including the bottom, and for added convenience, this cover features an integrated remote control storage pocket Made from top quality, lightweight 600D oxford fabric with PVC coating, dust-proof, weatherproof, strong and durable Soft fabric interior will not scratch your TV and will help you protect TV's or monitor's display Universal design to fit almost every brand of flat screen television, such as LED, LCD, Plasma TVs, also compatible with practically all TV mounts and brackets on the market Many sizes are available for you from 30 to 65, high quality with competitive price, can be used both outdoors and indoors. A must-have item!