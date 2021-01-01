VELUX 30-1/2 in. x 46-1/2 in. Solar Powered Venting Curb Mount Skylight w/ Laminated LowE3 Glass & White Light Filtering Blind

VELUX VCS solar powered "Fresh Air" skylights light up your home and provide ventilation using only the power of the sun. They feature a solar panel that captures any available daylight and uses it to recharge a highly efficient battery powered operator and control system. In addition, this model includes a factory-installed solar powered blind to enhance your decor, improve energy efficiency and provide light control with the touch of a button. The single-pleated light filtering blind is designed to allow soft, diffused light to enter the room and reduce glare, making it ideal for kitchens and bathrooms. These skylights are ideal for replacing existing curb mount skylights, including old plastic bubble skylights and can be opened to create a chimney effect, drawing air upward to improve air quality within your home. This model can be installed on a site-built curb on a flat roof or up to a 60° roof pitch.