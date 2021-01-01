From velux
VELUX 30-1/16 in. x 54-7/16 in. Fixed Deck Mount Skylight with Laminated Low-E3 Glass and White Manual Room Darkening Blind
Advertisement
VELUX skylights are an energy-efficient way to bring natural light into a home and make dark rooms come to life. Installing a skylight is one of the most impactful ways to enhance both the brightness and beauty of a room. In addition, this model includes a factory-installed blind to enhance your decor, improve energy efficiency and provide light control.