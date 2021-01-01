3 X Pre- Cut Adhesive Glue Tape Sticker Compatible With Samsung Galaxy S8 G950 Front Housing Lcd Bezel Frame

High Quality Replacement Adhesive Sticker: The Adhesive Sticker Glue Tape Is Made From Very High Quality Material It Is Double Sided One-Off Adhesive That, If Installed Correctly, Will Have Exactly The Same Functionality As Before. Assembling: If The Front Glass Was Damaged And Had To Be Replaced The Glass Needs To Be Reinstalled Tightly Because The Sticker Is Disposable. A New Sticker Is Needed To Assemble The Glass To The Lcd. Compatible With: Samsung Galaxy S8 G950f (Europe, Global Single-Sim); G950fd (Global Dual-Sim); G950u (Usa Unlocked); G950a (At & T); G950p (Sprint); G950t (T-Mobile); G950v (Verizon); G950r4 (Us Cellular); G950w (Canada); G950s/G950k/G950l (South Korea); G9500 (China). Not Compatible With Samsung Galaxy S8 + Plus G955. Important: Please Check The Model Number Of Your Device Before Purchasing This Item. Easy To Use: Incl. Cleaning Alcohol Pads And Cleaning Cloth To Help You To Gently Remove Old Adhesive G