62" 3-way Metal Traditional Swing Arm Floor Lamp Rust - Cal Lighting

Cal Lighting makes this Traditional styled Swing Arm floor lamp is in Antique Rust finish comes with a matching shade. This floor lamp stands 62" tall and one or more of these floor lamps will be a great addition to your living room, family room, bedroom, or office. This lamp uses one 150 watt 3-way bulb which gives you the option to adjust the light level to best suit your needs. (Bulb is not included.)