TreeKeeper 3 Tray Ornament Keeper Storage Bag with Front Pocket

Wrapping your precious ornaments in newspaper and piling them in a plastic bin for storage is a recipe for disaster. If not properly cared for, your irreplaceable ornaments will either be crushed or be discolored by the acid found in the very paper that you wrapped them in for protection. We understand it’s hard to store all your ornaments in one place while keeping them from breaking. That’s why we designed this three tray ornament storage bag. The Deluxe Ornament Storage Bag holds up to 72 (3.9”) ornaments, separated by 3 acid-free trays each with fabric-lined dividers. Each ornament storage tray is completely removable for easy decorating around the tree. The sturdy outer bag features a self-standing steel frame, padded handles, and an extra front storage pocket. Protect your irreplaceable ornaments to ensure a lifetime of use.