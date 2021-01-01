3 Tiers Big TV Stand

The whole size of this TV-stand is 47.2"L x 15.7" W x 29.5"H. This wide TV stand table for TV's flat screen up to 43". The weight capacity is 100lbs. V-Shaped metal wire with open back, you can hang the electric wires on it and support the board better. This design is both practical and beautiful. Open shelves design allows you put many stuff on it such as CD’s, media device, your collections and etc. It is not only a simple TV media console table, but also a storage center. Color: Brown