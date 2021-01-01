If you're someone who likes to host all kinds of parties or events with style in your home, having the right dessert display stand can make your work truly perfect and add a lot of charm to your event. Our 14.5-in tall porcelain assorted colors square cupcake tower stand features with 6-in, 8-in and 10-in tower trays, different sizes perfect to contain numerous food per your favor.3 Tier serving stand in your party won't need you to move around the table to pass snacks to guests. MALACASA 3-Tiered Cupcake Tower Stand Assorted Colors Square Tiered Dessert Stand Serving Tray | SWEET.TIME-008