Rebrilliant 3 Tier Wire Shelf Rack With Wheels, Chrome

If you’re looking for a heavy duty shelf that you can move from room to room, consider this steel wire shelf rack with wheels. Equipped with four sturdy wheels, it’s durable enough to mobilize largest of loads. When the shelf is in motion the loading weight is approximately 15 kilograms. Without the wheels attached, each tier can support up to 40 kilograms, while the static loading weight is 50 kilograms. A perfect addition to the garage or basement to store tools, cleaning equipment, sports gear etc. The shelf is constructed with thick steel poles and breathable steel wire shelves to minimize dust accumulation. Should you need to clean the shelving unit, simply wipe with a clean cloth. Assembly is required, but no tools are required to set up. The unit comes complete with lower and upper poles, plastic clips, and nylon casters. Item dimensions may differ slightly due to the unique nature of the product. Color and finish may also differ from the images shown due to differences in monitor displays. Props and accessories are not included.