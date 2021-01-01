3 Tier Stainless Steel Cookware Pot Saucepot Steamer

High-quality Materials: This steamer is made of high-grade stainless steel, which allows it to transfer heat with ease. Moreover, the middle of the lid is made of tempered glass, making the steamer more heat-resistant and allowing you to cook with more confidence.Large Use Space & Arched Lid Design: The bottom layer had the capacity of up to 8qt and the other 2 layers have the capacity of 3.6QT, which allows you to cook more ingredients at once. At the same time, the lid of the steamer is arched, providing you with more cooking space when using the steamer.Compatible with Many Stoves: The bottom of the steamer is made of 3-layer composite material, which can evenly distribute the heat. Moreover, this steamer is compatible with a variety of stoves, including induction stoves, electric, gas and so on.Multiple Combinations Meet Your Needs Better: This steamer can be used as a stockpot or as a steamer, so you can use it to meet all your different cooking needs. Equipped with 2 steaming grids that have a special reflux design, making the cooking process faster and more energy-efficient.Dishwasher Safe & Convenient Handle: The steamer consists of a large bottom pot, 2 steamer pots, 2 partitions, and a lid. Moreover, each part is extremely easy to clean and you can put it in the dishwasher too. The unique design of handles on both sides allows you to use it more conveniently and to prevent accidental burns.