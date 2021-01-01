Mind Reader 3-Tier Shoe Rack, Shoe Organizer, Boot Rack, Footwear Holder, with Wheels (SHOEBOOT-BLK)

Your boots take up too much space, and you're running out of space to put all your other shoes. Instead this footwear organizer stand will help you organize your boots and shoes in an instant, making more room for all your other shoes. Just take your boots off and stick them on the stand to keep them upright and out of the way..Holds sneakers, boots, heels, pumps, high tops, loafers and a lot more!.Dimensions: 11.42 (L) x 26.18 (W) x 52.76 (H).Gives you more space for the rest of your shoes.Concerned about smelly shoes? Not to worry! This method allows the boots to circulate air the proper way to allow the material to breathe.Holds up to 9 pairs of shoes (18 Individual shoes): 6 Pairs of shoes, 3 pairs of boots.Wheels allow you to maneuver rack and makes it easier to clean underneath from attracting dirt into the house