Costway 3-tier Kitchen Baker's Rack Microwave Oven Storage Cart W/ Hook Charcoal

There is an ideal storage solution for your messy room!Designed with 3 tiers, our kitchen cart can accommodate various items, like tableware or kitchen supplies. It is not only a baker rack, but also can serve as a printer stand or coffee station. The frame is constructed by high-quality and thickened steel pipes, which provide large support for reliable use. Waterproof and smooth surface also make it easy for cleaning with a simple wipe, which is suitable for oil-stained environment like kitchen. Instruction manual included in the package provides step by step instructions for assembly. Color: Maple/White