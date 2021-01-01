Give your furry little critter as much space to scurry and play as possible with this 3 Tier Hamster Cage.Combining sturdy natural pinewood construction with an openable wire mesh top and see-through front, the spacious cage allows you to easily put in 2 hamsters and watch them sleep, play, and run inside. Featuring a pull-out tray for effortless cleanup, the wood habitat is a practical gift for your small pets to witness their growth together.