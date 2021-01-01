From home basics
3 Tier Bamboo Letter Rack With Key Hooks
Advertisement
Never worry about misplacing your keys or missing important mail with this convenient mail rack. Perfect to display on an entryway, the rich, natural finish creates a warm and inviting ambience to your home. Three angled compartments stores standard size mail and letters in an upright position, so you are able to organize and sift through what you need easily. The bottom gold hooks are great for holding multiple keys, keychains and more.