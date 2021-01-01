From speakman
Speakman 3-Spray 2.8 in. Single Wall Mount Low Flow Fixed Adjustable Shower Head in Polished Brass
Our signature silhouette, designed and engineered to deliver the greatest experience imaginable. The Speakman Icon S-2252-E2 Low Flow Shower Head features 48 individual sprays that can be infinitely customized by simply rotating the lever handle in either direction. The Icon's sleek, compact frame was designed to optimized water pressure, resulting in a remarkably powerful performance. Its solid brass construction and corrosion-resistant finish ensure the Icon will look and age beautifully over time. The Icon Shower Head features a WaterSense Certified 2.0 GPM flow rate. Color: Polished Brass.