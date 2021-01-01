Lasko 16" 3-Speed Pedestal Fan with Remote, Model 1646, White

Enjoy a comfortable breeze in every room with the 16-inch White Stand Fan by Lasko. Great for use in living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, and more, this pedestal fan features a generous 16-inch diameter fan blade, which provides a powerful flow of cooling air. This high performance fan has 3 speeds, widespread oscillation, fully-adjustable height, and tilt-adjustable fan head so you can customize your comfort level. Plus, conveniently operate the fan from the comfort of your bed or seat with the multi-function remote control. This pedestal fan also includes a built-in auto-off timer, making it ideal for energy savings. Simple no-tools assembly. 1-year limited warranty.