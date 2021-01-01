Viking 3 30" Single Electric Wall Oven RVSOE330KA

30" Single Convection Electric Wall Oven with 4.3 Cu. Ft. Capacity, Self-Cleaning, TruConvec™ Convection Cooking, Convection Defrost, Convection Bake, Hi Broil, Medium Broil, Low Broil, and Star-K Certified: Kalamata Red. Get more control and less mess with the 6-pass concealed bake element. This concealed bake element provides finer temperature control and makes the oven clean up easily. This large capacity oven has six rack positions and ships standard with one TruGlide oven rack and two standard racks. Go from toasting to searing with the variety of settings available on the electric broiler with heat reflector. 10-Pass Broiler with Heat Reflector with HI, MED, and LOW settings provides intense searing heat for a variety of broiling applications. TruConvec™ Convection Cooking refers to the exclusive air circulation system employed by Viking convection ovens. Uses only convection element in rear of oven and fan-forced air - no direct heat from top or bottom. Circulates air throughout the entire oven cavity for maximum airflow and excellent cooking results. It provides excellent temperature control while allowing the oven cavity to be easily cleaned. Ensures perfect baking/roasting of meats. A 100-minute timer allows you to set the cooking time for up to 12 hours. Tone and digital display indicate when pre-set cooking time is finished. Offer options including degree format and clock format. Provide plenty of light throughout the oven cavity. Star-K Certified. Sabbath Mode. Extra-large self-clean convection oven. Concealed six-pass bake element makes cleaning bottom of the oven easy. Durable metal die-cast knobs with a child-proof, push-to-turn safety feature. Oven Volume: 4.3 Cu. Ft. Oven Volume - AHAM: 3.8 Cu. Ft. Fuel Type: Electric. Style: Single. Microwave: No. Speed Oven: No. Steam Oven: No. Stainless Steel Handle: Yes. Control Type: Digital and Knobs. Viewing Window: Yes. Drawer: None. Clock: Digital. Two Element Bake: Yes. Convection Bake: Yes. TruConvec™ Convection Cook: Yes. Convection Roast: Yes. Convection Broil: Yes. Hi Broil: Yes. Medium Broil: Yes. Low Broil: Yes. Convection Dehydrate: Yes. Convection Defrost: Yes. Electrical Requirements: 4-wire ground, 240VAC, 30-amp electrical connection for single oven/50-amp for a double oven. The unit is equipped with a No. 10 ground wire conduit. Should be fused separately. Maximum Amp Usage: 240V - 23.3 amps; 208V - 20.2 amps. Overall Width: 29 3/4". Overall Height: 29 3/8". Overall Depth: To front of door - 25 3/16". Cutout Width: 28 1/2". Cutout Height: 28 1/4". Cutout Depth: 24". Oven Interior Width: 25". Oven Interior Height: 16". Oven Interior Depth: 18 1/2". Approximate Shipping Weight: 259 lbs. 2-Year Full: Complete product. 90-Day Full: Cosmetic parts such as glass, painted items, and decorative items. 5-Year Limited: Oven tubular and infrared burners and electric elements.